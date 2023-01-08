Damar Hamlin to watch Bills game from hospital as teams, players honor him before Week 18

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field back on Monday, but his presence will be felt everywhere on Sunday as the NFL wraps up its final regular season games.

As players began rolling in to prep for the 1:00pm ET games, one thing was obvious: Damar was on everyone's minds. Many of them wore Hamlin's Bills jersey as they walked into their respective locker rooms, sending him love before the stadium doors were even open.

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone, who played youth football with Hamlin in the Pittsburgh area and ran track against him in high school, repped his childhood friend by wearing his jersey.

Ravens safety Geno Stone arriving at Paycor Stadium wearing a Damar Hamlin jersey. pic.twitter.com/1sWhRWthzN — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 8, 2023

Sauce Gardner, Tyler Boyd, and Cam Taylor-Britt wore Hamlin's jersey while they were warming up on the field.

Tyler Boyd, who is close friends with Damar Hamlin, is wearing his jersey during warmups. The two had planned to swap jerseys Monday night after the game.



Cam Taylor-Britt also wearing a Hamlin jersey. Most everyone else on the team wearing 'Love For Damar' t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/JL6lQhnC7l — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 8, 2023

And of course Bills players were all decked out in Hamlin gear.

Story continues

Other players and coaches were wearing the t-shirts honoring Hamlin during warmups.

Steve Wilks wearing the LOVE FOR DAMAR shirt today. pic.twitter.com/ybtDJqyNtJ — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 8, 2023

Love for Damar.



Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt takes the field for pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns wearing a 'Love For Damar' shirt in honor of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game on Monday in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/ebEHFiMDDa — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) January 8, 2023

Hamlin caught Bills QB Josh Allen wearing his jersey when the Bills tweeted a video, and was so thrilled that he had to post his thoughts.

Hamlin will be aware of it all. He's made remarkable progress since he collapsed on the field while the Bills played the Bengals on Monday. His breathing tube has been removed and he's both talking and tweeting now. He FaceTimed with the Bills on Friday and told his teammates he loved them.

Our first visual of Damar Hamlin since the injury. Smiling. #ForDamar pic.twitter.com/KQS95n20ab — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 7, 2023

The NFL has also reportedly been working to get Hamlin's hospital room wired so he can watch the Bills play their final regular season game.

The atmosphere should be electric in Buffalo for the #Patriots-#Bills game, with special acknowledgment for the medical staff pregame and endless "3" hats on the sidelines. The plan is for Damar Hamlin to watch from his hospital bed at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023

There have been several other tributes too. Teams are outlining the number 3 on their playing fields.

The #Bengals showing support for Damar Hamlin today highlighting the 3 on the 30 yard line in blue. There are also plans to hold a moment of support before the game and players will be wearing t-shirts pregame that honor Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/QNlxE5M1vd — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 8, 2023

Sarah Taylor, the wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, asked her kids' classmates if they wanted to make cards for Hamlin. That turned into 53 Cincinnati-area schools writing cards for Hamlin, who took delivery of all those cards Friday.

Sarah Taylor, the wife of #Bengals coach Zac, started by asking her kids’ classmates if they wanted to make cards for the #Bills Damar Hamlin. That extended to 53 different schools, Sarah collected all the cards and personally delivered them Friday. #whodeynation #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/fnlxYdoFrd — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 8, 2023

The ambulance at Highmark Stadium added a new Damar-themed decoration to their back windows.

There’s a subtle addition to the ambulance inside the tunnel at Highmark Stadium today. It’s all about 3 and those first responders 📸 via @FraneyESPN pic.twitter.com/I1GMwV6kFe — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 8, 2023

Just under two hours before the early slate of games kicked off, Hamlin tweeted a video of the Bills running through the tunnel at Highmark Stadium, saying that he wished he could be there with them on Sunday. But even though Hamlin's not there physically, his teammates (as well as players around the league) will be carrying his fighting spirit with them during the game.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023