Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals playoff game 3 weeks after on-field collapse

Liz Roscher
·2 min read

Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, visiting with his Buffalo Bills teammates before their divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, just three weeks after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football.

The Bills posted a video of Hamlin entering the stadium on a team golf cart before the game began. His mother and younger brother are also in attendance.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after taking a hit directly to the chest on Jan. 2 when the Bills were playing the Bengals in Cincinnati. The Bengals medical staff and emergency responders came to Hamlin's side within 60 seconds and had to restart his heart before giving him CPR for nearly 10 minutes, when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The quick response of the on-site medical staff and emergency personnel saved Hamlin's life. Within a day he was responding positively, and shortly after he was awake, talking, and tweeting. He was watching from his hospital bed on Jan. 8 when the Bills played their first game since Hamlin's collapse, scoring a kickoff return touchdown on the very first play of the game and again later in the game.

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati a week after his collapse, then spent several days in a Buffalo hospital before being discharged on Jan. 11 to continue his rehab at home. Since then, Hamlin has been making frequent trips to the Bills facility and continuing to rehab.

Hamlin's recovery thus far has been incredible, and his story has inspired coaches, players, and fans all over the NFL, but it's most meaningful for the Bills. Having Hamlin back in the building during a playoff game — especially one that's a rematch of the teams that played when Hamlin originally got injured — will turn this playoff game into an important moment in Bills franchise history, no matter how it ends.

A Buffalo Bills fan holds up a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Damar Hamlin is attending the Bills playoff game against the Bengals for the first time since he collapsed on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

