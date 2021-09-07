Damaging winds, tornado threat part of southern Ontario's storm risk Tuesday

Though Labour Day is now in the rearview mirror and students begin the return back to school, summer-like weather is not quite done with Ontario yet, with the risk of severe thunderstorms threatening parts of the province on Tuesday. While most of the day will be storm free, a strong upper level trough and a dynamic atmospheric setup will fuel the risk for damaging winds, as well as heavy rain, hail, and potentially one or two tornadoes into the late afternoon and evening hours. The most dangerous of today's storms are likely to be near Lake Huron, and areas to the east. More on the storm timing and impacts, below.

TUESDAY: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM THREAT WITH DAMAGING WINDS AND TORNADO CHANCES

Strong thunderstorms rolled through much of southern Ontario in the early morning hours on Labour Day Monday, with at least one potential tornado under investigation in the Port Albert area.

Tuesday now holds a fair bit of severe storm risk as well, firing up around the dinner hour and pushing east into the night.

"A complex of storms is expected to strengthen on Tuesday afternoon across parts of Michigan, before pushing across Lake Huron and into Ontario late in the afternoon or early evening hours," says Michael Carter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, adding that the storms will continue to push eastwards, bringing the threat for severe conditions all the way into the Greater Toronto Area.

ONSouthRiskTue

With the shorter days upon us, the timing of the front will be crucial to the storm severity on this side of the border. The Lake Huron shores will have the best chance for the most dangerous storms, with the most instability to work with based on the timing of today's system, increasing the chances for damaging winds and possibly a tornado or two.

In addition to the wind and tornado risk, the severe storms may also bring large hail and heavy downpours. Special weather statements already lined the Barrie and Muskoka regions early Tuesday morning, warning of significant rainfall totals with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ONRain (7)

The GTA will see the arrival of the line of storms well after sunset, but isolated strong to severe storms will be possible from the GTA to central Ontario. After midnight, the line of storms will weaken as it moves through eastern sections of the province.

"Depending on how long into the night storms can maintain their strength though, heavy rain, lightning, and hail will continue to be a threat into the night across the region," Carter says.

RELATED: Why nocturnal thunderstorms can be particularly dangerous

ONLightning

There will also be a risk for non-severe thunderstorms in northwestern and northeastern sections Tuesday.

Tuesday will see slightly warmer daytime highs in the south, reaching the mid-20s in most areas, even approaching the 30-degree mark in southwestern areas. The humidity will also make a return on southern sections, with feels-like values reaching into the low to mid-30s.

LOOK AHEAD: TEMPERATURES COOL, BUT POTENTIAL FOR PERIOD OF MID-SEPTEMBER WARMTH

Beyond Tuesday, a few days of cooler temperatures are expected behind this system -- dropping to near seasonal or a few degrees below seasonal.

ONTempFri

Forecasters are watching the potential for a period of above seasonal temperatures for mid-September. However, keep in mind that seasonal temperatures are steadily falling now, so it will not be nearly as warm as what we saw during August.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast across Ontario.