Damaged vehicle found abandoned on Blue Ridge Parkway sets off search for Georgia man

Mark Price
·1 min read

The discovery of an abandoned vehicle has ignited a search for a missing Georgia man along the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.

Investigators say the vehicle belongs to 39-year-old Osha Ray Berry of Pooler.

The vehicle was found early Wednesday, Jan. 25, near milepost 410, officials said in a news release. The area is about 40 miles southwest of Asheville, North Carolina.

“While responding to a report of damaged gates near the US Route 276 entrance to the parkway, law enforcement rangers also discovered an unoccupied vehicle in a nearby overlook,” the park reported.

A search is underway for a Georgia man whose damaged vehicle was found near milepost 410 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, according to the National Park Service.
A search is underway for a Georgia man whose damaged vehicle was found near milepost 410 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, according to the National Park Service.

“The vehicle ... showed damage consistent with attempting to drive through a closed gate.”

A search for Berry began immediately in the area, which is near the Frying Pan Tunnel and Graveyard Fields Waterfalls, Virtual Blue Ridge reports.

Transylvania County’s Search and Rescue team is assisting in the search, along with teams from Haywood County, Brevard Rescue, the North Carolina Forest Service and Connestee Fire Rescue, Inc, officials said.

“Officials intend to expand the search area today and call in additional personnel,” the park service said.

Anyone with any information about Berry is asked to call the National Park Service Investigative Services Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

The parkway is a two-lane winding road that “meanders for 469 miles” through Appalachian Mountain forests in western North Carolina and Virginia, according to the National Park Service.

Lightning strike at mountain along Blue Ridge Parkway puts hiker in Virginia hospital

Bears seen circling campsites for hours, prompting alerts in North Carolina mountains

350-pound bear rips into sleeping family’s tent in Smoky Mountains, claws mom and child

Latest Stories

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves

  • Bobby McMann playoff ready, playing like he belongs

    Bobby McMann has made the most of his opportunity since being called up from the Marlies to play on Toronto’s third line alongside Pierre Engvall and David Kampf. The 26-year-old's speed and size have stood out in the five Maple Leafs games he's dressed for in January, leading some to suggest Sheldon Keefe should consider McMann playoff ready.&nbsp;

  • Ullmark gets 25th win, Bruins beat Sharks 4-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night. David Pastrnak had his team-leading 36th goal, Nick Foligno also scored and Brad Marchand had two assists to help Boston get its fifth straight win and beat San Jose for the 11th straight time. Ullmark improved to 25-2-1 on the season. He had a relatively easy game before leaving 8:01 into the perio

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student at

  • Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

    PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth q

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts to become PHF's highest-paid player

    Darryl Watts thought she'd retired from hockey after a stellar NCCA career. The 23-year-old from Toronto was accepted into the University of Wisconsin's masters commercial real-estate program last fall after a summer internship in that field. But a week before returning to her alma mater in Madison, Watts did what people her age often do which is change her mind about what she wanted to do with her life. "I backed out seven days before. My dad was so upset," Watts told The Canadian Press on Wedn

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t

  • Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation ‘really close to the end’

    MONTREAL — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting "really close to the end." In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Bettman said that the investigation was "not a race" and that the goal was to "get it right." "Doing an investigation of this nature, getting access to information and people, isn't someth

  • Organizers for 2026 Olympics seeking new speedskating venue

    MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. Costs for the roof were initially slated at 50 million euros ($54 million), according to a project announced in November. But there were concerns that actual costs could rise by at least 50%. “The IOC said the investment was underestimated and not sustainable for the area

  • Olofsson, Krebs each score 2 as Sabres surge past Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games. “I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofss

  • Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid a nightmarish season off the ice, Kris Letang has been searching for joy. A sense of normalcy. He found a little of both Tuesday night. The veteran Pittsburgh defenseman scored twice in his return from a lower-body injury, the second with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 victory over Florida. “I was just happy to be out there,” Letang said. "Be in the atmosphere of the team.” Letang's 17th season with Pittsburgh has been pockmarked by health issues an

  • Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals

  • Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the Bills — a day after they were throttled 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs — is the prospect that they took a step back. “Recency bias from this last game, I know everybody’s going t

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st

  • Siblings feed pro hoop dreams at Marquette, Notre Dame

    MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA. “Growing up, I was trying to be the best role model I can be for her,” he told The Canadian Press. “All the experiences I went through, I just help her so that she could be better, so that her experiences

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98

    DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. With the score tied at 79 going into the fourth quarter, the Clippers scored the first six points and pulled away to build their largest lead at 110-95 with two minutes to play. Powell scored 11 in the quarter, including nine in the first part of it. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 29 points and