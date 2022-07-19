Damage ‘substantial’ at Idaho Youth Ranch facility after fire. Cause still not known

The cause of a fire that destroyed an Idaho Youth Ranch store and a bevy of donations on Monday afternoon is still under investigation by the Boise Fire Department.

The fire, which was reported at 1:46 p.m. in the 5400 block of W. Irving Street, resulted in no injuries to the 50 or so people who were present when it ignited. Three Boise firefighters were hurt battling the blaze, according to a Tuesday news release. All three have been treated and released back to work, spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman.

Jeff Myers, Idaho Youth Ranch vice president of marketing and communications, said it is too early to determine the full extent of the damage at the facility, but he called it “substantial.” Myers said that both the outlet store and all of its contents were destroyed, and that they are still assessing damage to the main warehouse and the e-commerce area.

Sixteen fire engines, three ladder trucks, five command officers, one rehab unit, fire investigators, Ada County Paramedics and the Boise Police Department responded to the fire, according to the release. Firefighters remained at the site overnight and into Tuesday morning to ensure the fire did not reignite, and officials have encouraged people to stay away from any lingering smoke in the area.

Myers said Idaho Youth Ranch will continue to offer its counseling and therapeutic services to youths throughout Idaho, but the nonprofit will have to rely more on private donations and grants while the store is not operational.

He said financial donations are the most beneficial way to help the organization in the short term.

“I would like to say thank you to both the Boise police and fire and also just to the outpouring of support that we’ve received for it from the community already,” Myers said. “It’s really been humbling to witness the generosity and the caring that we’ve witnessed in the last 24 hours.”