Damage reports from the Broward flood zone: Where the high water hit hardest

The water rapidly rose across Broward on Wednesday, leaving roads impassible and people stranded in their homes, in traffic or in the airport.

Floods are now receding in many parts of the county. Broward declared a state of emergency Thursday morning and requested state and federal aid to recover.

READ MORE: 26 inches of rain? Why flood warnings are still posted in South Florida, and what’s next

Here’s what to know about the damage in different areas of the county:

Fort Lauderdale

Airport: Fort Lauderdale saw a hurricane’s worth of rain in a single day Wednesday. Roads into and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were also underwater Wednesday night, leading to a total shutdown of the airport that is expected to end Friday morning.

Just shot this drone video of downtown Fort Lauderdale still flooded right now with countless cars trapped in the high water. pic.twitter.com/ATzbIlDuSe — Florida Drone Cleaning LLC DOUGLAS THRON (@douglasthron777) April 13, 2023

Though Broward Mayor Lamar Fisher is optimistic the airport will reopen Friday, he said the Federal Aviation Administration is doing an assessment Thursday to make sure it is safe.

READ MORE: Airboat rescues, Red Cross arrival after ‘historic’ flooding in Fort Lauderdale area

“Traffic is still coming and going hoping that they might be able to get on their plane, but that’s not going to happen,” Fisher said. “Please don’t come until we’re back open again.”

Delta Air Lines airplanes at their terminal as a truck drives through the flooded tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Rescues: No deaths have been reported yet, but Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the city received more than 900 calls for help as the floodwaters rose. The state also sent airboats and high-water rescue vehicles to retrieve stranded residents.

Fort Lauderdale is a surreal flood zone this morning. Stay out of downtown. Cars stranded. Streets flooded. Sistrunk Blvd. completely under water. Stay safe, stay off the streets. Tow trucks working overtime. #flooding pic.twitter.com/Xu2bkONMSN — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 13, 2023

City Hall: Even Fort Lauderdale’s City Hall flooded. Trantalis said the building’s air conditioning and generator were swamped.

Story continues

Clogged drains: While Trantalis said he expects the water to drain away slowly over the next few days, many roads remain blocked and city workers are vacuuming up excess water and unclogging drains across the city to speed things up.

A truck drives through the flooded road cause by heavy rains at West Perimeter Road in the Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Hollywood

Apartments: Wednesday’s storms may have accumulated up to 20 inches of rain in Hollywood. Social media users in the area shared photos and videos of the catastrophic flooding in apartment complexes’ parking lots and front yards.

Mobile homes: Residents of Emerald Lake Village, a mobile home community, witnessed flooding that reached the level the park sits on, Local 10 News reported. Many expressed their concerns over the conditions as it’s “not even hurricane season yet.”

A group of people in raincoats walk east along Hollywood Boulevard in the pouring rain on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Dania Beach

Manholes, lakes, canals: Residential areas in Dania Beach were inundated Wednesday, with flood waters almost reaching people’s knees.

A man stops to take pictures of his flooded neighborhood along SW 3rd Street and SW 4th Ave in Dania Beach on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Some residents reported seeing water streaming from manholes and lakes and canals overflowing.

30 more minutes and I probably wouldn’t have made it home from work. I saw water coming from out of the manholes. Lakes and canals overflowing left and right #daniabeach #flooding #floods @PhilFerro7 pic.twitter.com/q0QA0Ll88a — FRED (@HedgeFundPapi) April 13, 2023

Floodwaters have dried up on Thursday, but the aftermath remains in Dania Beach. Cars were littered along Sheridan Street. Unaware that no one was inside, drivers were even honking their horns at empty cars.

READ MORE: Unprecedented floods hit South Florida this week. Soon, the mold may come

This report will be updated.