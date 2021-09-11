Damage, outages reported after Hurricane Larry lashes Newfoundland
Hurricane Larry made landfall near the isthmus of the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland around 1:15 a.m. local time on Saturday. The system rolled ashore as a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h. The hurricane lashed the island with powerful winds, leading to widespread power outages and even some structural damage. Conditions will steadily improve on Saturday as Larry races north toward Greenland.
LARRY MADE LANDFALL AS A CATEGORY 1 STORM
Hurricane Larry’s long journey that began off the western coast of Africa more than ten days ago came to an end late Friday night and early Saturday morning as the storm brought powerful winds, heavy rain, and rough surf to Newfoundland.
The storm came ashore as a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h, but Larry’s impacts started well before it made landfall. Winds in the 130-150 km/h range were recorded over much of the southern Avalon.
An unofficial gust of 182 km/h was recorded at Cape St. Mary and St. John's International Airport recorded a gust of 145 km/h during the peak of the storm.
Structural damage was reported during the overnight hours, along with many reports of downed trees and power lines. More than 50,000 customers were without power on the Avalon and Burin peninsulas on Saturday morning.
Entire back section of school roof is gone #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/p0PLoYNVgW
Entire back section of school roof is gone Jordan Keating on Twitter: "Entire back section of school roof is gone #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/p0PLoYNVgW / Twitter" Jordan Keating on Twitter: "Entire back section of school roof is gone #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/p0PLoYNVgW / Twitter" Jordan Keating on Twitter: "Entire back section of school roof is gone #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/p0PLoYNVgW / Twitter"
— Jordan Keating (@jordanwkeating) Jordan Keating on Twitter: "Entire back section of school roof is gone #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/p0PLoYNVgW / Twitter"
Already seeing branches down in St.John's #nlwx #Larry @weathernetwork @KMacTWN @daynavettese pic.twitter.com/vlPU75TrrP
Already seeing branches down in St.John’s Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Already seeing branches down in St.John's #nlwx #Larry @weathernetwork @KMacTWN @daynavettese pic.twitter.com/vlPU75TrrP / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Already seeing branches down in St.John's #nlwx #Larry @weathernetwork @KMacTWN @daynavettese pic.twitter.com/vlPU75TrrP / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Already seeing branches down in St.John's #nlwx #Larry @weathernetwork @KMacTWN @daynavettese pic.twitter.com/vlPU75TrrP / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Already seeing branches down in St.John's #nlwx #Larry @weathernetwork @KMacTWN @daynavettese pic.twitter.com/vlPU75TrrP / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Already seeing branches down in St.John's #nlwx #Larry @weathernetwork @KMacTWN @daynavettese pic.twitter.com/vlPU75TrrP / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Already seeing branches down in St.John's #nlwx #Larry @weathernetwork @KMacTWN @daynavettese pic.twitter.com/vlPU75TrrP / Twitter"
— Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Already seeing branches down in St.John's #nlwx #Larry @weathernetwork @KMacTWN @daynavettese pic.twitter.com/vlPU75TrrP / Twitter"
Rain now coming down in buckets! #nlwx #StJohns #Larry @KMacTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VX7vTe3OfJ
Rain now coming down in buckets! Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Rain now coming down in buckets! #nlwx #StJohns #Larry @KMacTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VX7vTe3OfJ / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Rain now coming down in buckets! #nlwx #StJohns #Larry @KMacTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VX7vTe3OfJ / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Rain now coming down in buckets! #nlwx #StJohns #Larry @KMacTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VX7vTe3OfJ / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Rain now coming down in buckets! #nlwx #StJohns #Larry @KMacTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VX7vTe3OfJ / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Rain now coming down in buckets! #nlwx #StJohns #Larry @KMacTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VX7vTe3OfJ / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Rain now coming down in buckets! #nlwx #StJohns #Larry @KMacTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VX7vTe3OfJ / Twitter"
— Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Rain now coming down in buckets! #nlwx #StJohns #Larry @KMacTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VX7vTe3OfJ / Twitter"
Power crews already out working on restorations #StJohns #nlwx @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/ojyualBzxI
Power crews already out working on restorations Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Power crews already out working on restorations #StJohns #nlwx @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/ojyualBzxI / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Power crews already out working on restorations #StJohns #nlwx @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/ojyualBzxI / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Power crews already out working on restorations #StJohns #nlwx @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/ojyualBzxI / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Power crews already out working on restorations #StJohns #nlwx @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/ojyualBzxI / Twitter"
— Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Power crews already out working on restorations #StJohns #nlwx @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/ojyualBzxI / Twitter"
Newfoundland is used to strong winds during the winter storms that roll through the region. However, Larry was a different kind of storm due to the time of year. Most of the region’s windstorms occur during the winter months after the leaves have fallen. Trees here are still covered in foliage, which acts as a sail to more easily bring down branches as trees as Larry’s winds spread over the region.
Banks along Second Pond along Petty Harbour Road are starting to erode, be mindful! #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/9e9YPwaZQ6
Banks along Second Pond along Petty Harbour Road are starting to erode, be mindful! Robert Mullins on Twitter: "Banks along Second Pond along Petty Harbour Road are starting to erode, be mindful! #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/9e9YPwaZQ6 / Twitter" Robert Mullins on Twitter: "Banks along Second Pond along Petty Harbour Road are starting to erode, be mindful! #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/9e9YPwaZQ6 / Twitter" Robert Mullins on Twitter: "Banks along Second Pond along Petty Harbour Road are starting to erode, be mindful! #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/9e9YPwaZQ6 / Twitter"
— Robert Mullins (@eastboundberto) Robert Mullins on Twitter: "Banks along Second Pond along Petty Harbour Road are starting to erode, be mindful! #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/9e9YPwaZQ6 / Twitter"
The storm’s strong and broad wind field pushed a dangerous storm surge into Newfoundland’s southern coasts. A storm surge is seawater pushed inland by a storm’s persistent winds.
Portions of the Burin and southern Avalon experienced a notable storm surge event coinciding with high tide earlier in the night. A tide gauge at Argentia recorded a peak water level of 150 cm higher than what is normal during high tide.
The worst of the storm is over, now, and conditions will continue to ease through Saturday morning. Gusty winds will continue through Saturday afternoon as the storm moves away, but they won’t be anywhere near the peak gusts experienced during the overnight hours.
Hurricane Larry was a large and powerful storm that left the Atlantic Ocean churning in its wake. Dangerous surf and rip currents will remain a hazard for coastal areas across Atlantic Canada through the weekend.
The remnants of Larry will go on to produce blizzard conditions in Greenland over the next couple of days.
Well that created one good cracking noise.. one of our 120 yr old massive trees down .. sadly across our driveway. Cars safe. Pls send chainsaw! #WestEnd STJ #larry @EddieSheerr #nlwx pic.twitter.com/fbSqWtiGvK
Well that created one good cracking noise.. one of our 120 yr old massive trees down .. sadly across our driveway. Cars safe. Pls send chainsaw! 👩⚕️Dr. Dolores McKeen 🇨🇦 Can Anesth Soc Prez on Twitter: "Well that created one good cracking noise.. one of our 120 yr old massive trees down .. sadly across our driveway. Cars safe. Pls send chainsaw! #WestEnd STJ #larry @EddieSheerr #nlwx pic.twitter.com/fbSqWtiGvK / Twitter" STJ 👩⚕️Dr. Dolores McKeen 🇨🇦 Can Anesth Soc Prez on Twitter: "Well that created one good cracking noise.. one of our 120 yr old massive trees down .. sadly across our driveway. Cars safe. Pls send chainsaw! #WestEnd STJ #larry @EddieSheerr #nlwx pic.twitter.com/fbSqWtiGvK / Twitter" 👩⚕️Dr. Dolores McKeen 🇨🇦 Can Anesth Soc Prez on Twitter: "Well that created one good cracking noise.. one of our 120 yr old massive trees down .. sadly across our driveway. Cars safe. Pls send chainsaw! #WestEnd STJ #larry @EddieSheerr #nlwx pic.twitter.com/fbSqWtiGvK / Twitter" 👩⚕️Dr. Dolores McKeen 🇨🇦 Can Anesth Soc Prez on Twitter: "Well that created one good cracking noise.. one of our 120 yr old massive trees down .. sadly across our driveway. Cars safe. Pls send chainsaw! #WestEnd STJ #larry @EddieSheerr #nlwx pic.twitter.com/fbSqWtiGvK / Twitter" 👩⚕️Dr. Dolores McKeen 🇨🇦 Can Anesth Soc Prez on Twitter: "Well that created one good cracking noise.. one of our 120 yr old massive trees down .. sadly across our driveway. Cars safe. Pls send chainsaw! #WestEnd STJ #larry @EddieSheerr #nlwx pic.twitter.com/fbSqWtiGvK / Twitter"
— 👩⚕️Dr. Dolores McKeen 🇨🇦 Can Anesth Soc Prez (@Dolores_McKeen) 👩⚕️Dr. Dolores McKeen 🇨🇦 Can Anesth Soc Prez on Twitter: "Well that created one good cracking noise.. one of our 120 yr old massive trees down .. sadly across our driveway. Cars safe. Pls send chainsaw! #WestEnd STJ #larry @EddieSheerr #nlwx pic.twitter.com/fbSqWtiGvK / Twitter"
LarryNL Nobody yelled "Timber!" pic.twitter.com/cIXrLsXw1s
Sarah Nicole on Twitter: "#LarryNL Nobody yelled "Timber!" pic.twitter.com/cIXrLsXw1s / Twitter" Nobody yelled “Timber!” Sarah Nicole on Twitter: "#LarryNL Nobody yelled "Timber!" pic.twitter.com/cIXrLsXw1s / Twitter"
— Sarah Nicole (@Sarah_npk) Sarah Nicole on Twitter: "#LarryNL Nobody yelled "Timber!" pic.twitter.com/cIXrLsXw1s / Twitter"
Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on Hurricane Larry.