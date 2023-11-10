"It Can Damage Your Hairline Over Time": Hairstylists And Dermatologists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Clients Make

When it comes to hair, it seems like there is a laundry list of do's and don'ts. Personally, I get easily overwhelmed by not knowing how long is too long to leave on a hair mask, whether I am actually damaging my hair by going to bed with it wet, and so on.

Sbenitez / Getty Images

Whether you're a haircare aficionado or someone who simply washes their hair and barely ever brushes it, there is likely something you're skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your hair. I spoke to a few experts — including hairstylists, haircare brand founders, and a dermatologist — to find out more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their hair. Here's what they had to say.

MISTAKE #1: Washing your hair every single day.

"This is only accurate for some individuals, as the frequency at which they should wash their hair will depend on the type and state of their hair," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michele Green explained to BuzzFeed. "For instance, curly or coarse hair tends to be drier than straight hair, as it is harder for natural oils on the scalp to travel down curly hair strands. Those with curly or coarse hair may want to wash their hair less frequently than those with straight hair," she added. Wsfurlan / Getty Images

MISTAKE #2: Going to sleep with wet hair.

"There are valid reasons against going to bed with wet hair — the biggest reason being that when your hair is wet, it is at its most vulnerable state for breakage," said Whitney White, co-founder and lead pro educator of Melanin Haircare. Flashpop / Getty Images

"Tossing and turning during the night, especially if your hair is not carefully wrapped up, can lead to hair damage. It can also cause scalp issues and irritation if the moisture from your hair is trapped and unable to dry while resting on your pillow at night," Whitney said.

If you have no choice but to shower at night and go to bed with wet hair, gently braid it or wear it in a loose bun to prevent it from getting tangled and causing breakage.

MISTAKE #3: Skipping haircuts to grow your hair out faster.

"If you don't cut your hair, you’ll only end up getting split ends that will continue to split, making it impossible for your hair to grow or ever be healthy. It's best to trim your hair every 8–10 weeks so the split ends or any damage will be cleanly cut away — creating beautiful healthy hair," celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael said. Sandi Rutar / Getty Images

"It's important to keep in mind that cutting the ends of your hair doesn’t make it grow faster. Hair growth occurs at the scalp, and trimming helps maintain healthy ends and reduce split ends," added celebrity hairstylist partner Camille Friend.

MISTAKE #4: Always reaching for an elastic instead of a claw clip.

"Claw clips are actually excellent for the hair and are much gentler than traditional hair ties. Claw clips gently cocoon and gather your hair instead of stretching and pulling it. Claw clips come in many shapes and sizes, so it is essential to choose the clip that best suits your hair," Dr. Green told BuzzFeed. Olha Dobosh / Getty Images/500px Prime

MISTAKE #5: Thinking that wearing a hat will cause hair to thin.

"A few major causes of thinning hair and even hair fall are genetics, hormones, diet, stress, and select toxic conventional chemicals. Lucky for hat-wearers, wearing a hat doesn’t actually cause hair to thin," said Samantha Denis, hairstylist and founder of Allyoos. Layland Masuda / Getty Images

"Hats that fit — like baseball caps, beanies, fedoras, and the like — aren’t anywhere near tight enough to block airflow or restrict blood flow. So the regular wearing of these types of hats is not going to cause damage or trigger thinning," Samantha explained.

"If you’re wearing a swim cap, wig, or head covering daily, it’s a good idea to always remove them gently, be extra careful and gentle around hairlines, and take a break from them at night to give your scalp and hair follicles time and room to breathe," she added.

MISTAKE #6: Not rinsing your hair with cold water at the end of a shower.

"Rinsing hair with cold water is a great way to naturally close, or seal, your hair’s cuticle, which helps you retain moisture. In doing so, the protective barrier is now closed, preventing the moisture from escaping." As a bonus, when your hair cuticle is closed, your hair will look and feel smoother, it will look shinier from the smooth surface, and you will experience less frizzing from the reduced static, explained Whitney. Wsfurlan / Getty Images

MISTAKE #7: Reaching for at-home boxed hair dye over visiting a professional.

"Not all color-treated hair is damaged hair, but the process of coloring — which usually involves the use of chemical hair dyes and bleaches — can potentially lead to noticeable damage if not done correctly or if proper care is not taken afterward," Whitney said. "You’ll want to make sure that you consult a professional before chemically coloring your hair because an error in the process can lead to a weakened, porous hair cuticle that is more susceptible to breakage," she added. Olha Romaniuk / Getty Images

"There are natural and less harmful ways to color your hair — including natural henna and indigo dyes, which improve the look and feel of your hair while imparting their red, brown, and/or black coloring. Temporary hair colors are also great because they sit on top of the hair strand, not affecting the cuticle layer," Whitney explained.

MISTAKE #8: Wearing your hair in a slicked-back bun too often.

"Slicked-back bun styles can cause damage to your hair and hairline. These styles are very tight and can break the hair at the root. Individuals who frequently style their hair in tight buns can develop traction alopecia, a form of hair loss caused by repeated restricted or tight hair styling. If traction alopecia is not treated early, it can lead to permanent hair loss," Dr. Green told BuzzFeed. @kylieevozza / Via tiktok.com

However, there are ways to wear a slicked-back bun with care that can save your hairline and save you from damage. "This includes keeping a loose bun, rather than an extremely tight bun. Tie the hair loosely with a gentle satin scrunchie, rather than a thin, harsh elastic. Lastly, alternate between different hairstyles so that your hair and scalp are not constantly being pulled in the same direction daily," Whitney added.

MISTAKE #9: Putting a homemade hair mask on your hair that consists of mayonnaise or eggs.

"While these home remedies may provide temporary moisture, they don’t truly repair damaged hair. Protein and moisture treatments from professional products are more effective," explained Camille. Dr. Green added, "Homemade hair masks can help to improve hair health but are less effective than hair masks found in salons or beauty stores. The effectiveness of a mask will depend on your hair type and concerns and the ingredients used." Kazmulka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Egg yolks and whites contain vitamins A and E, as well as biotin and folate, and can help strengthen damaged cuticles. Ingredients like avocado or coconut oil are great for hydrating dry or damaged hair. However, using these hair masks too frequently or leaving hair masks on for too long can actually further damage your hair," said Dr. Green.

MISTAKE #10: Not realizing stress can affect your hair.

"Stress can affect hair health, but it’s not the sole cause of gray hair. Genetics play a significant role in determining when your hair turns gray," explained Camille. To get more technical with it: When you are stressed, nerves in your sympathetic nervous system travel throughout your body and even go to your hair follicles. According to studies, a stressed body releases the norepinephrine chemical into your hair follicle. This causes the stem cells and pigment cells to move away from your hair follicle. If there aren't any stem cells there to create new pigment cells, new hair will grow in gray or white. Professor25 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

MISTAKE #11: Thinking "dirty" looking roots are caused only by sweat.

"'Dirty' looking roots can be caused by various factors, and sweat is one of them. When you sweat, especially if you have an active lifestyle or are exposed to hot and humid conditions, it can contribute to a buildup of sweat and oil on your scalp. This can make your roots appear greasy and clogged," said Whitney. Boy_anupong / Getty Images

"You can also experience the appearance of 'dirty' looking roots if you have product buildup on your scalp, and if you have an exceptionally oily scalp which can lead to excess sebum production and even dandruff," Whitney added.

"Hard water deposits are another culprit that can leave your hair and roots looking dirty, limp, and feeling 'sticky.' Hard water is water that has excessive mineral content that can become trapped on your scalp and your hair," she said.

"You can alleviate this issue by clarifying your hair with a clarifying shampoo and by purchasing any shower filter head available online," explained Whitney.

MISTAKE #12: Not switching up your shampooing routine every now and then.

"There are a lot of things to consider when our hair goes through a limp, flat, dull, 'it’s doing nothing' phase. Usually, the first thing we think is that we need to switch up shampoo and conditioner. But it might be that we need a trim, we need a weekly hair treatment, or we need to stop over-styling or over-processing — which can both affect elasticity and shine," said Samantha. "Maybe you don’t need a new shampoo, maybe you need less shampoo. Or maybe you need a pre-shampoo treatment. Switching up your shampoo and conditioner won’t hurt, and it’s also great to use different ingredients on your hair and see what your hair responds to best," she explained. Mystockimages / Getty Images

"Keep in mind, that it’s not the only switch you need when your hair is in a dull phase. Lastly, before switching shampoos, I’d recommend cutting down shampoo days, so when you do use it on wash day, your hair will respond even better after having had a break from suds," Samantha added.

Ultimately, everyone's hair type and needs are different so if you have any specific questions about your hair, it's best to consult with an expert.