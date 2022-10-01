‘The dam has burst’: property chaos as buyers pull out and sellers slash prices

Melissa Lawford
·5 min read
‘The dam has burst’: property chaos as buyers pull out and sellers slash prices
‘The dam has burst’: property chaos as buyers pull out and sellers slash prices

Property sales are collapsing as mortgage market chaos makes home moves impossible for hundreds of thousands of buyers.

Purchasers are pulling out of transactions and sellers are accepting price cuts as experts warn that the number of sales collapsing will surge in response to rocketing rates.

Lenders this week withdrew mortgage deals at the fastest rate on record as interest rate expectations exploded in response to the Chancellor’s mini-Budget. The deals that are still available are rapidly becoming more expensive, with analysts expecting that average rates will soon exceed 6pc. Less than a year ago buyers could take out mortgages at below 1pc.

Jenny Batchelor, 28, accepted an offer on her one-­bedroom flat in Surrey in August. On Tuesday the deal disintegrated. Her buyer pulled out because of the mortgage market turmoil.

“They were an elderly couple, they were retired, and they wanted a buy-to-let to supplement their income. But then they said they were no longer proceeding. Their solicitor said it was because of the mortgage market chaos. All of my equity is stuck in that flat. My entire life is on hold,” Ms Batchelor said.

Soaring interest rate expectations mean at least 134,000 buyers have been shut out of the property market immediately, according to estimates from analysts at Capital Economics.

This is because lenders have to factor future rates into their affordability testing. The current forecasts imply that banks have already had to cut their maximum loan size from five times a borrower’s income at the start of the year to four. This wipes out a third of borrowers taking out two‑year fixes.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts triggered a drop in the pound to a record low and prompted fears of even higher inflation, which will push the Bank of England to make larger increases in the Bank Rate.

Nathan Emerson of Propertymark, an estate agents’ body, said a growing number of sales would collapse in the coming months as delays meant buyers’ ­competitive mortgage offers would expire.

“The time taken to buy a house is on average over 17 weeks. Most mortgage offers will stand for three months,” Mr Emerson said.

If an offer expires before completion, buyers will have to pull out or renegotiate the price, because higher rates will dramatically reduce how much they can borrow.

Beth Rudolf of the Conveyancing Association, a trade body, said property lawyers had seen calls jump by a third. “One of our members is getting 300 extra calls a day,” she said. “Sellers are asking if their buyer will lose their mortgage offer.

“If they have an offer, that is binding. But if the offer has not been issued yet, then yes, they have to worry.”

A delay before the turmoil

Lenders are bound to continue with mortgage offers that have already been issued, although in rare circumstances they can withdraw at any time before a sale’s completion. This usually occurs only if there has been a significant change in circumstances or a legal problem has arisen.

There will therefore be a delay before the market turmoil hits transactions en masse. But there are early signs that sales are already starting to collapse across the country.

In the seven days to Thursday, the share of agreed sales falling through before completion was 30pc, according to property website Rightmove. This was up from 29pc in August.

There are now widespread forecasts for big house price falls. Investment bank Credit Suisse said values could “easily” fall by 10pc to 15pc. Andrew Wishart of Capital Economics said: “We are now at a point where the outlook is not dissimilar from 1989 and 2006.” Both of these moments preceded 20pc drops in house prices.

Sellers are slashing their price expectations. Graham Cox of the Self Employed Mortgage Hub, a specialist broker, said: “The dam has finally broken this week in the housing market. One of my clients told me he had just had an offer accepted at £13,000 under the asking price on a £535,000 property in south-west London. That was unheard of six months ago. I firmly believe house prices are already starting to fall.”

Samuel Mather-Holgate of Mather & Murray Financial advisers said mortgage providers were also refusing to lend at the prices that buyers had agreed to pay. “ ‘Down valuations’ are coming thick and fast,” he said. Buyers will be left high and dry as they have little chance of shopping around, he added.

Adrian Anderson of Anderson Harris mortgage brokers said one of his clients had just called to say he was stopping his property search.

“In January I was quoting 1.3pc for a five-year fixed rate. The equivalent rate today is 3.9pc. He has decided he does not want to take on a larger mortgage commitment and pay three times the amount of interest he would have been paying had he bought at the beginning of the year,” he said.

Just as buyers are pulling out, soaring rates mean existing homeowners face a huge remortgage crunch. A record 1.8 million homeowners will come to the end of their fixed-rate deal next year, just as the Bank Rate is expected to peak.

A homeowner who needs to refinance a £240,000 mortgage that they took out on a two-year fix in 2021 could see their monthly payment rise from £620 to £1,120 next year, a jump of 81pc, according to Capital Economics. There is a looming risk of forced sales, just as demand is at its lowest.

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th