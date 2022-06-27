Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabriel Landeskog
    Gabriel Landeskog
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Sakic
    Canadian ice hockey player

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus.

Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy.

It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed out the Cup since he took over in 1993. A league spokesman said Bettman was resting at home and feeling better.

OLD GUYS GET CUP

After Landeskog took his lap, the Cup quickly went to some of Colorado’s older players and first-time champions, including Erik Johnson, Jack Johnson and Andrew Cogliano.

“The older guys that are probably nearing the end and they get a chance to lift the Cup for the first time, you can just see the excitement,” general manager Joe Sakic said.

Erik Johnson, the Avalanche’s longest-tenured player after arriving in a trade from St. Louis in 2011, considered retiring last year. After thinking better of it, he got the Cup first and remarked it’s “heavier thank you think.”

“It was like I was watching a video game or something like that, Johnson said. “It was amazing. Gabe was telling me the last couple years, ‘When we win it, you’re getting it first.’ If that doesn’t give you motivation to get it done, nothing else does. Just a super humbling, gratifying feeling, it’s amazing.”

Jack Johnson and Cogliano were more recent additions, but the feeling was the same. Cogliano got to hoist the Cup for the first time at age 35.

“It’s been a long journey, but, really this is why you put the work in,” Cogliano said. “This is why you stick with it. This is why you keep playing and keep grinding -- for this specific moment.”

Cogliano, one of Sakic’s trade deadline pickups who helped get Colorado over the top, doubted throughout his career he’d ever reach this point. The trade from Anaheim made it all happen.

“You don’t know,” Cogliano said. “At the deadline there, I was fortunate to be in a position where they needed someone to come in and play a role and I came in and I did that. I fit in right away with the guys. I was friends with ( Nathan MacKinnon ) and friends with guys on the team already, and it was just a seamless fit, to be honest, and it worked out perfectly.”

BANGED-UP PLAYERS

Some Avalanche players like Nazem Kadri had no trouble lifting the Stanley Cup despite battered and bruised hands from various playoff injuries.

Kadri was playing with multiple broken bones in his right thumb after he was shoved into the boards by Edmonton’s Evander Kane during the last round on a play that led to a one-game suspension.

Andre Burakovsky, one of just two Colorado players who had won te Cup before along with veteran Darren Helm, missed Game 6 after taking a puck to his right hand earlier in the series.

Injuries sidelined key players on each team during the final, but Tampa Bay winger Pat Maroon suggested people would be amazed how much of a toll they took on the Lightning during their 23-game postseason run.

Coach Jon Cooper said he’s not sure the team will ever make that public, though he acknowledged it would be an extensive report.

“We’d have had half the minor league team playing if it had been the regular season,” Cooper said.

Forward Brayden Point missed of 14 of Tampa Bay’s last 16 games after injuring his right leg during Game 7 of the Lightning’s first-round victory over Toronto. Forwards Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Cernak all returned from injuries that knocked them out of portions of games during the series.

PERRY MAKES HISTORY

Lightning winger Corey Perry became the first player since 1970 to lose in the Stanley Cup Final three years in a row. He’s the first in NHL history to do it with three different teams after losing to Tampa Bay each of the previous two seasons, first with the Dallas Stars and then the Montreal Canadiens.

“Corey Perry, it is no coincidence he goes to finals,” Cooper said. “The kid’s a winner.”

___

AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall contributed.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Newsroom Ready: Canada's largest LGBTQ Pride parade returns to Toronto

    After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, throngs of revelers packed downtown Toronto streets for the Pride parade.

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar joins elite company with Conn Smythe win

    Cale Makar continues to pile up the hardware early in his NHL career.

  • Hundreds of thousands attend Toronto Pride parade downtown

    Hundreds of thousands of people attended Sunday's Pride parade in downtown Toronto, marking the return of in-person festivities for the annual LGBTQ celebration. The first in-person Toronto Pride parade since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic headed south down Yonge Street before descending on Yonge-Dundas Square. "The excitement, the buildup, it's finally here," Sherwin Modeste, executive director of Pride Toronto, said on Sunday. "We're really excited to deliver one of Toronto's largest Pride

  • 45 Celebrities Who Have Had Abortions—And Spoken Out About Them

    They're among the one in four women who will get abortions in their lifetimes. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Canada and South Korea play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer friendly

    TORONTO — Canada's national women's soccer team hadn't played a match since April. With many players in the midst of a break from their respective club teams and a busy few days that included roster cuts, that may have accounted for some of the lack of offence put forth in their international friendly against South Korea. "I think at times we looked good and at times we looked clunky," Canada coach Bev Priestman said following their 0-0 draw at BMO Field on Sunday. "I think it's probably a refle

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

    Hockey Canada says it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport. What that looks like remains to be seen. The national organization released a brief statement Thursday following the federal government's move 24 hours earlier to freeze public funding in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Wednesday that Hockey Canada would only have its taxpayer money restored once officials produced an incomplete rep

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon