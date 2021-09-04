A Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) insider increased their holdings last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited's (ASX:DBI ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Anthony Timbrell bought AU$720k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$2.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.7% of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure shares, worth about AU$8.2m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

