Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (ASX:DBI) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) will increase its dividend on the 20th of December to A$0.0537, which is 7.0% higher than last year's payment from the same period of A$0.0503. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 7.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure was paying out 85% of earnings, but a comparatively small 59% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 11.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 128%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was A$0.18, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.201. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.7% over that duration. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last three years. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Our Thoughts On Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

