Dallas visits St. Louis after Robertson's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (30-17-1, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-22-4, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -142, Blues +121; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues after Jason Robertson's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stars' 4-3 win.

St. Louis has a 3-6-1 record in Central Division games and a 23-22-4 record overall. The Blues have a 20-4-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Dallas has a 30-17-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in Central Division play. The Stars have an 11-4-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Holloway has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Matt Duchene has 18 goals and 29 assists for the Stars. Robertson has scored eight goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press