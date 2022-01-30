Dallas visits Orlando for non-conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (29-21, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (10-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -5.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando and Dallas face off in non-conference action.

The Magic have gone 4-18 in home games. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 8.0.

The Mavericks are 13-12 in road games. Dallas averages 106.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 16 the Mavericks won 108-92 led by 23 points from Luka Doncic, while Robin Lopez scored 16 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 17.9 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Doncic is shooting 44.1% and averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 107.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press