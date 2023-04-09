Dallas visits Detroit after shootout victory

Dallas Stars (44-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Dallas Stars after the Stars knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in a shootout.

Detroit is 35-34-10 overall and 19-16-5 at home. The Red Wings have an 8-18-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Dallas has a 23-11-5 record on the road and a 44-21-14 record overall. The Stars have a 37-7-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Stars won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has 17 goals and 28 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has scored 45 goals with 58 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has one goal and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Marco Kasper: out for season (lower body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Robby Fabbri: out for season (lower body).

Stars: Mason Marchment: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

