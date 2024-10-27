Dallas takes on Utah in conference matchup

Utah Jazz (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Dallas for a Western Conference matchup.

Dallas finished 50-32 overall and 31-21 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Mavericks shot 48.1% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

Utah finished 31-51 overall and 16-36 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Jazz averaged 27.2 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist).

Jazz: Johnny Juzang: day to day (thumb), Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press