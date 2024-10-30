Dallas takes on Houston in conference matchup
Houston Rockets (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-1, third in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Houston square off.
Dallas finished 50-32 overall, 31-21 in Western Conference action and 25-16 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 115.6 points per game and shoot 47.5% from the field last season.
Houston went 41-41 overall and 9-7 in Southwest Division games during the 2023-24 season. The Rockets gave up 113.2 points per game while committing 20.8 fouls last season.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Maxi Kleber: day to day (hamstring).
Rockets: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press