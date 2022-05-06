Dallas takes home draw streak into matchup with the Seattle Sounders

In this article:

Seattle Sounders FC (2-4-1, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (4-1-4, third in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -134, Seattle +338, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Seattle Sounders after playing to a draw in four straight home games.

Dallas is 4-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 2-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The Sounders are 2-3-1 in Western Conference games. The Sounders rank seventh in the Western Conference giving up 11 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has six goals and one assist for Dallas. Alan Velasco has two goals and two assists.

Jordan Morris has scored two goals for the Sounders. Fredy Montero has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Dallas: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Sounders: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Nanu (injured).

Sounders: Dylan Teves (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press