Dallas starts season at home against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -7.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks open the season at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas went 50-32 overall, 11-5 in Southwest Division play and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 117.9 points per game last season, 47.4 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 15.8 on fast breaks.

San Antonio finished 22-60 overall, 3-13 in Southwest Division action and 10-31 on the road last season. The Spurs averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press