NHL discusses how to protect against skate cuts after incident with Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin

Five days after Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin got cut by a skate for the second time in his career, NHL general managers discussed how to better protect players against those types of injuries.

The six-time All-Star got tangled up with Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway around the midway point of the first period Thursday night and when he fell, Greenway's skate appeared to catch him above his left knee. Seguin grabbed his leg and limped to the dressing room.

Though there is no timetable on Seguin, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had missed three months this season after being cut on the wrist by a skate in November. He needed surgery.

Tyler Seguin limps to #TexasHockey room after getting sliced on left leg by Jordan Greenway’s skate #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/aAhBhJqZyH — SabresBuzz (@SabresBuzz) March 10, 2023

WILD: Kirill Kaprizov out for weeks after 6-7 defenseman falls on him

"We’ve had four significant injuries over the last couple of years, 110 man games lost, and they could have been more serious than they were," deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters after the first day of the GM meetings on Monday. "So it’s something that concerns our managers.”

Daly said the issue has been discussed by the league and the NHL Players Association, and he hopes to make protective equipment mandatory at some point. He noted that some American Hockey League teams require the equipment.

Seguin's Achilles tendon had been partially cut by a skate during the 2015-16 season.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer confirmed the latest skate cut after Thursday's game and said he didn't have a timetable for Seguin on Saturday.

“Here’s obviously not out here. Anybody out here on the ice … is getting closer," DeBoer said. "Tyler is not, so that would tell you he’s not close.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyler Seguin skate cut prompts NHL discussion among general managers