Dallas Stars sign goalie Jake Oettinger to an 8-year, $66 million extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger needed a new contract, and while the Dallas Stars knew they could play out the season and figure it out next summer, they wanted no part of that.

They were willing to wait a little bit to lock up their No. 1 goaltender, and that patience paid off.

Oettinger signed an eight-year extension worth $66 million on Thursday — the exact terms and money of the contract fellow American Jeremy Swayman signed with the Boston Bruins earlier this month. The $8.25 million salary cap hit Oettinger will have from next NHL season through 2032-33 is also identical to what 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark is getting paid annually by Ottawa over the next four years.

“That kind of brought it all together," general manager Jim Nill said at the first intermission of his team's game at the Washington Capitals. "It was no secret there was guys out there that had to get signed. So, we just said, Let’s see where the market’s at,′ and once that market’s settled, then let’s talk. And that’s pretty well what we did.”

Swayman held out of training camp as a restricted free agent, and his deal that went into effect immediately ends in 2032. Oettinger is making $4 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent July 1.

“I’m happy that mine didn’t go down the way that Sway’s did," Oettinger said. "It’s everything you could ever want as a player: the organization making you a priority, and wanting to get something done early is incredible. Now I can just focus on my play and not have that in the back of my mind.”

After avoiding Swayman-like drama, Oettinger can focus not only on the Stars but building his case to start in net for the U.S. at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. And his new contract comes as Oettinger is off to a 3-0-0 start with a 1.63 goals against average and .948 save percentage.

“Real obvious he’s a core piece here and has been for a while,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “A great deal: a great deal for him, well-earned, and a great deal for the team. I think it’s going to look really good for both parties going forward.”

Oettinger, who turns 26 in December, backstopped Dallas to the Western Conference final last season. The Stars have made the playoffs in each of his three years as their starter, and since he debuted in 2021, the Lakeville, Minnesota, native ranks sixth with 116 wins, seventh with a 2.29 GAA, 11th with a .914 save percentage and is tied for 13th with 11 shutouts among goalies to appear in at least 50 games.

“Every year he’s growing and adding and getting better,” DeBoer said. “I like that he’s been at his best at the toughest time of year in the playoffs.”

Nill pointed to Oettinger's age as a big reason the organization was comfortable with this kind of long-term commitment.

“Usually goalies are really not starting to knock on the door till they’re 26,27, 28,” Nill said. "A lot of times you sign these guys to eight-year deals, they’re 29, 30, 31 and by the time they’re 39 you’re in trouble. He’s 25. He’s going to be 33 and really just might be hitting his peak at the end of this. That’s where it’s a unique situation for us.”

The market is building toward whatever Igor Shesterkin gets with his next contract, whether it's with the New York Rangers or elsewhere. The 2022 Vezina winner could be an unrestricted free agent this summer and is expected to surpass the $10.5 million a year Carey Price signed for in 2017, even though Shesterkin is on the verge of turning 29.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press