Dallas Stars reportedly warned Jim Montgomery about public drinking issues

Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery has entered rehab since his dismissal. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

There’s still a lot under the surface regarding Jim Montgomery’s dismissal from the Dallas Stars in December, but the most positive piece of information regarding the situation is that the team’s former head coach has since checked into rehab for alcohol abuse.

In his first public statement since the firing on Dec. 10, Montgomery detailed what he labeled an “appropriate call” by management. This is likely connected to new information released by Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday. While there was one specific incident that led to Montgomery’s firing that has remained private, Stars general manager Jim Nill previously insisted the 50-year-old change his “after-hours behaviour and relationship with alcohol” as it had become a concern.

Further pressing the sensitivity of Montgomery’s alcoholism was the fact that “the head coach of the Dallas Stars was out frequently, drinking a bit too much, often in the bar owned by the same man who signed his checks,” Engel reports.

Montgomery was known to go to the popular bar Moxies often, an establishment close to the American Airlines Center that is owned by Stars owner Tom Gaglardi.

Dallas was also reportedly aware of Montgomery’s history with substance abuse. He was arrested in 2008 for a DUI in Florida while an assistant coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of the NCAA.

Rick Bowness — who served as an assistant coach for the Stars since June 2018 — assumed the role of interim head coach once Montgomery was let go. In Bowness’ time at the helm, Dallas has won seven of their 11 games played.

