Stars' Khudobin has choice words after loss to Penguins

The Stars earned their seventh regulation loss in their first nine games of the season on Friday night.(Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Poised to be in contention for the top spot of the Central division just a couple weeks ago, the Dallas Stars have been the definition of a disappointment.

The team is currently sitting with the most regulation losses in the league after collecting their seventh through the first nine games of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the firepower of Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, the premier offensive defensemen in John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen, the Stars appeared to be a sure thing. But as the season continues, they appear to be a shadow of the team that reached the second round of the playoffs earlier this year.

After their most recent loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, goaltender Anton Khudobin let out some frustration.

Khudobin: "What else can you say? We just got another L, fucking, I don’t know. We just have to keep going and do something." — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 19, 2019

There really is nothing else to say.

Dallas is definitely an entertaining team while in the middle of a losing streak. It was just last season that team CEO Jim Lites described the Stars as “horse-shit” and put immense pressure on Seguin and Benn to perform.

They eventually got out of that slump and ended up with one of the Western wild card spots.

Considering how things are going right now for the Stars, they will need more than a gentle increase in scoring to contend for a spot in the post-season.

In his second season with the club, Khudobin has a .877 save percentage and 3.59 GAA.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada