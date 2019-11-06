Stars' Klingberg out at least two weeks after taking puck off neck

The Stars defenceman will miss at least a couple of weeks after sustaining an injury in Tuesday night's game. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Just as the Dallas Stars are getting hot, they might be losing their key offensive option on the blue line.

In Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, Stars defenseman John Klingberg was struck with a puck in the neck coming from a Nikita Zadorov slap shot. He played the rest of the second period, but sat out the final 20 minutes.

Klingberg gets hit in the neck by a Zadorov slapper. He plays the rest of the period, but is now out with a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/Byet9eHQFd — GoatWorldSports (@GoatWorldSport1) November 6, 2019

After the game, Stars head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Klingberg will be out of the lineup for at least two weeks. He added later that the team will know more Wednesday, when the rearguard is evaluated for his injury.

The Stars have their Western Canadian road trip next week and are hosting divisional rivals the following week. Depending on the outcome, these couple of weeks without their top blueliner could be a big factor in determining how the remainder of the season turns out.

The 27-year-old has a goal and two assists through 16 games this season, while averaging the second-most ice-time on the team.

After their horrid 1-7-1 start, the Stars now hold a record of 8-8-1 after defeating the Avalanche on Tuesday.

