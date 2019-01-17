Dallas Stars help fulfill 10-year-old fan's 'ultimate wish'

(Screen grab via Twitter/DallasStars)

This kind of stuff is the really, really, really good part about sports.

The Dallas Stars were involved in making the “ultimate wish” of 10-year-old Anderson McDuffie come true, teaming up with the Make-A-Wish foundation to host a game against the lifelong fan and his hand-picked squad.

McDuffie, who was born with a rare heart condition and is in recovery from a second open-heart surgery, has used his love of hockey — and the Stars in particular — as a motivating factor throughout his early-life tribulations.

On Wednesday, McDuffie got a little taste of the NHL life, starting with his team’s bus getting a police escort to the Stars practice facility.

Anderson McDuffie and his teammates, likely the greatest game notes of all time pic.twitter.com/6pWetFxt8V — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 16, 2019





The EKG’s (meaning electrocardiogram, a primary tool used to detect heart abnormalities) had some hilarious game notes to go along with their excitement while their friends, families and supporters showed up to pack the arena for the special afternoon.

Keagan McDuffie puts the moves on Dobby. pic.twitter.com/VQ9iVGq6Gi — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 16, 2019





Halfway through the game, there were some trades, resulting in McDuffie transitioning from simply sharing the ice with his heroes to playing on the same team as some of them.

We’ve had some in-game trades pic.twitter.com/kyMMUMPtJ9 — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 16, 2019





When it was all said and done, Roman Polak put McDuffie on his shoulders and took him for a twirl around the ice in a really heartwarming moment.

McDuffie couldn’t wipe the smile off his face while the rest of us were left here wondering why the room started getting so dusty all of a sudden.

Anderson is loving every minute of it. pic.twitter.com/TBUP1d8Lf8 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 16, 2019





We like this. More of this, please.

