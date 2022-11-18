Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood leaves ice on stretcher after making back-to-back saves

Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood left the ice on the stretcher Thursday night after making a pair of back-to-back saves against the Florida Panthers.

Wedgewood had stopped Florida's Anton Lundell on a short-handed breakaway at 14:01 of the second period and also got the rebound, then after he reached back to freeze the puck, he started grabbing at his back.

Medical personnel came out to check on him as he lay on his back, and eventually, teammates moved the net and the staff called for a stretcher.

Wedgewood, the team's backup goalie, had stopped 21 of 23 shots before leaving with a 5-2 lead.

No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger, who had recently returned to action after an injury, came into the game and finished up the 6-4 Dallas victory.

The Stars tweeted that Wedgewood was "okay" and was being evaluated in the dressing room.

Wedgewood, 30, had entered Thursday's play with a 3-3-1 record, 3.21 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

