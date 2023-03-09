Dallas sheriff’s deputy sued over livestreaming traffic stop was suspended for two days

James Hartley
·1 min read
Michael Dwyer/AP

A Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputy facing a lawsuit after he livestreamed a a traffic stop on TikTok received a two-day suspension after an internal affairs investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Francisco Castillo, the deputy, is being sued by Torry Osby, a Tarrant County resident who was pulled over on March 2, 2021, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Osby claims in the lawsuit that Castillo revealed personal information about him in the livestream. The sheriff’s office said it received a complaint and launched an internal affairs investigation. The complaint was sustained and Castillo, who has had no other internal affairs investigations, was suspended for two days for violating the department’s social media policy.

The lawsuit says Osby was pulled over for speeding but that he claimed he’d been using cruise control at the time and going under the speed limit, according to WFAA. He was given a verbal warning instead of a citation, but the lawsuit says Castillo showed Osby’s license number and address in the livestream.

The lawsuit claims Castillo violated Osby’s right to privacy by showing his personal information, according to WFAA.

