Dallas Real Estate Expert Evan Downey Releases Step-by-step Guide to Buying a House in 2022 Competitive Seller’s Market

Evan Downey Real Estate Group, with EXP, based in Dallas, Texas is a 5-year veteran of the real estate industry.

Dallas, TX , May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Buying A Home Process Step By Step | Buying A House Process



The combined effects of an increasingly remote workforce and tech industry leaders moving base to Texas has made the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, favoring sellers due to high demand. As a buyer, breaking into such a competitive market can feel impossible, particularly for those who have never purchased a house before. In a new video resource, Dallas real estate expert Evan Downey provides a step-by-step guide to buying a house in 2022.

“First-time home buyers and first-time investors often need guidance to understand the basics of buying and investing,” says Evan Downey, a Dallas real-estate expert and DFW local who has been helping clients find their dream homes for more than five years. “Today’s market requires an understanding of the quickly changing trends, and buyers need help staying one step ahead of that.”

There are five main steps in the process of buying a home, according to Downey — pre-approval, choosing a realtor, finding a home and making an offer, the option period, and the closing period — but each step involves many moving parts.

The guide provides future home buyers and investors with the answers to important questions about the home buying process, including:

What is a pre-approval letter and how do you get one?

What makes a good real estate agent for finding a home?

How do you find the perfect home in your price range?

How many houses should you look at when buying a home?

How much should you offer on the house you want to buy?

What happens after your offer is accepted?

What are the most important parts of the house in the inspection?

What should you ask the seller to fix or pay for in negotiations?

What happens once your offer is finalized?

What is an appraisal in home buying?

What happens on closing day?

Each week, Downey shares his insider knowledge of buying and selling homes through his YouTube channel, with the video medium making information easily digestible, memorable, and friendly.

Watch the full step-by-step home buying guide here.

About Evan Downey Real Estate

Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions of your life. Evan Downey Real Estate Group, with EXP, based in Dallas, Texas, is a 5-year veteran of the real estate industry and grew up with a father who has owned and operated a single-family & commercial real estate firm for over 30 years. Evan has represented clients around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area and has specialized in locating and securing long-term single-family investments for clients from all over the country that want to put their money into real estate in North Texas. He has built a solid foundation of clients in this community through his professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to always putting his client’s needs first. Visit Evan’s website to avoid the 3 biggest mistakes first time homebuyers make!

