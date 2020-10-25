Dallas QB Andy Dalton hurt on a dirty late hit by Washington's Jon Bostic, who was ejected

Dak Prescott suffered an injury nobody could ever forget, and his backup suffered a scary injury on Sunday.

Andy Dalton was running and slid down to avoid getting hit. He got blasted in the head anyway by Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic, with Dalton’s helmet coming off. Dalton was well into his slide and almost completely on the ground when he got hit in the head. Dalton was down for a few moments in a scary scene. Ben DiNucci came in for the Cowboys, who were suddenly on their third quarterback this season.

Jeez, this is a nasty hit by Jon Bostic on Andy Dalton. Bostic ejected. pic.twitter.com/9MkYbJY1WO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 25, 2020

From bad to worse for Andy Dalton... pic.twitter.com/d3IGuXh6ou — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 25, 2020

Bostic was ejected, and Dalton had to be helped to the locker room with his arms around two athletic trainers to keep him up. Bostic can expect a large fine and perhaps a suspension. Dalton was ruled out shortly after he left the field. Dallas said he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Prescott suffered a dislocated ankle and a compound fracture that finished his season. Dalton’s injury wasn’t that bad, but scary in its own right.

