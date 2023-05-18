Dallas police release video of suspect wanted in homicide on Great Trinity Forest Way

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an April homicide on Great Trinity Forest Way.

Officers continue to investigate the death of 49-year-old Jason Nalley on April 15 in the 7900 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.

When officers arrived, they found Nalley shot at the location, according to the investigation. He died at the scene.

Dallas Police ask for the public's help to identify a suspect in the April homicide of Jason Nalley on Great Trinity Forest Way.



Anyone with info on the suspect or vehicles is asked to contact Detective Billings at 214-671-3584 or email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov pic.twitter.com/klU75aX3Ik — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 17, 2023

The suspect in the shooting was spotted as a passenger in a black Ford Mustang in video obtained by police before Nalley was shot.

The suspect is later seen in the video driving in a white Nissan Altima in the alley where Nalley was found.

The suspect got out of the Nissan, shot the victim, then drove away, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the suspect or suspect vehicles is asked to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3584 or by email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.