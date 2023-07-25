Dallas police involved in shooting on Lemmon Avenue near Dallas Love Field Airport

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting in which officers were involved Tuesday near Dallas Love Field airport.

The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of Lemmon Avenue, which is less than two miles east of Dallas Love Field, police said on social media.

According to a report from Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV, a U-Haul truck crashed and officers were seen in the area investigating on video from the news station’s helicopter.

No other information has been released, but Dallas police are expected to release more details in a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.