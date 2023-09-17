Dallas police investigating homicide after man found dead in wooded area Sept. 14

Detectives in Dallas are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area in the 7700 block of Scyene Road Sept. 14, according to a news release from police.

Police said officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area on a call for service, according to the release when the found the man’s body/

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the manner of the man’s death a homicide.

Police did not release any other details, including the cause of death or publicly identified any suspects, saying only that the investigation was ongoing. The man’s identity will be released by the medical examiner’s office pending fingerprint analysis.

Investigators are asking anybody with information to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-3584 or emmanuel.romano@dallaspolice.gov.