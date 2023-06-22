Dallas police investigating in-custody death of man questioned in murder investigation

A man arrested in connection with a Dallas murder case died Wednesday after he told authorities following an interview that he was feeling sick and was transported to a hospital, according to a news release from police.

Dallas police said they took 39-year-old Xzavier Franklin, a person of interest in a murder investigation, into custody around 11 a.m. Wednesday on outstanding warrants. He was taken to Dallas police headquarters to be questioned regarding the investigation.

After he was questioned, Franklin told officers he was “feeling ill and needed to go to the hospital,” police said in the news release. Dallas-Fire Rescue was called at 3:11 p.m. and arrived at police headquarters at 3:15 p.m. Paramedics transported Franklin to the hospital, leaving the police station around 3:40 and arriving at the hospital about 4:20 p.m. Franklin died at the hospital about 9 p.m., police said.

Police said Franklin’s cause of death will be determined in an autopsy scheduled to be performed Friday and that a toxicology report is pending.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into the in-custody death and the Office of Community Police Oversight was notified, according to the release.