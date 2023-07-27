Dallas police investigate homicide of woman found dead with gunshot wound Thursday morning

Police are investigating a homicide of a 39-year-old woman who was found with a gunshot wound, the Dallas Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

At around 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Dallas police responded to a health and welfare call in the 6500 block of University Hills Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Becky Alvarado Tamayo dead from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or at scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.