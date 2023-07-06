Dallas police investigate fatal shooting of 50-year-old man in home south of downtown

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a man who was found dead with a gunshot wound in a home.

Around noon Wednesday, police responded to a call for service in the 1400 block of Peru Street for a welfare check.

When officers arrived at the home about 4 miles south of downtown Dallas, they found Walter Smith Jr., 50, dead from a gunshot wound.

Smith was shot sometime overnight, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the offense is asked to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3584 or by email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.