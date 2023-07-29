Dallas police ask public for help looking for missing 77-year-old man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man who went missing Saturday.

Police are looking for Jose Juarez. He is described as a Hispanic male who has brown eyes, white and gray hair, weighs 100 pounds, and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

He was last seen around noon Saturday in the 6200 block of Oram Street. He was thought to be wearing a gray T-shirt, blue sweatpants and a light blue baseball cap.

Juarez left the area on foot and may be confused and in need of assistance, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.