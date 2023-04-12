Dallas police ask public’s help identifying suspect wanted in Polk Street homicide

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identifying a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting Saturday night.

At about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting call in the 8800 block of South Polk Street.

A man, Andy Rangel, 24, was shot at the location by an unidentified suspect, according to the preliminary investigation. Rangel was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

A suspect is wanted by the Dallas Police Department in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man, Andy Rangel, Saturday night, April 8, 2023. The suspect is described by police as a man in his mid 20s.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid 20s. A composite sketch of the suspect was provided by police.

The suspect was last seen leaving the scene as a passenger in a 2006 or 2007 Buick Rendezvous, according to police. The driver has been described as female.

Police obtained surveillance video of the suspect in the passenger seat in the vehicle.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or at jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.