Dallas police ask for help identifying two suspects in aggravated robbery case
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery.
The two suspects were involved in an aggravated robbery on Aug. 4 in the 10400 block of Garland Road, according to police.
Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects or the crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or at 214-671- 3687, referencing the case #140733-2023.