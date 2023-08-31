Dallas police ask for help identifying suspect in shooting near White Rock Lake

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted in a shooting from early August.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2023, police responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Donegal Drive in northeast Dallas near White Rock Lake.

An unknown suspect was seen in surveillance video obtained by Dallas police pulling the handle of a car door when he was approached by the victim.

The suspect shot the victim, seriously injuring them, and left the scene, according to the release. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the offense or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Marc Tucker at 214-671-3621 or by email at marc.tucker@dallaspolice.gov.