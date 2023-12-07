Dallas police ask for help finding 75-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning.

Louis Ortega was last seen at around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of John West Road in Dallas.

He is described as an adult male with long gray hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green military camo jacket, black hat, red shirt, khaki pants, and burgundy cowboy boots.

Ortega may be confused and in need of assistance, according to police.

Anyone with information about Ortega’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.