Dallas' Naji Marshall gets 4-game suspension, Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic is banned 3 games for fight

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, left, and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic have to be separated after fighting during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Phoenix. Dallas won 98-89. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The NBA suspended Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall for four games and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic for three games for their roles in an on-court fight during Friday night's game.

Dallas forward P.J. Washington was suspended one game. The suspensions handed down Saturday are without pay.

Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said before Saturday's game against the Warriors that he accepted the league's decision.

“We want to support Nurk in every way we can,” Budenholzer said. “He’s a great teammate.”

Nurkic was called for an offensive foul while being guarded by Daniel Gafford with 9:02 left in the third quarter before the altercation quickly escalated. Nurkic confronted Marshall before taking an open-handed swing at his head and then Marshall responded with a punch. Washington quickly shoved Nurkic to the ground before the teams were separated.

All three were ejected from the game. The Mavericks went on to win 98-89.

The NBA said Marshall “attempted to further engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms.”

“You never want these things to even escalate to probably the point that it did, and the concern about any other continued situation is not good for anybody,” Budenholzer said referring to Marshall's actions.

“The way our arenas are set up, I think we all have to be aware and just do our best to keep our players — when the emotions get high like that — try and get them to a good, safe place,” he later added.

Marshall and Washington were out for Saturday’s game against the Trail Blazers. Nurkic’s suspension also began Saturday when the Suns faced the Warriors.

“Just protecting each other — that’s what that was,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said after Friday's game. “Emotions can get high, so our guys protect one another. We talk about it and it was displayed tonight.”

Associated Press freelancer Eric He contributed to this story.

