Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (11-12) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021

Dallas Mavericks 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your officials for Grizz vs. Mavericks: John Goble, Sean Corbin, Matt Boland. SOrry @badunclep … things are tight here tonight . That’s the best you are going to do. – 8:01 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks is already putting in work with the officials. That’s a veteran right there. pic.twitter.com/pwAk7XBwsx – 7:59 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

GAME TIME.

(Wait for it 🥺) pic.twitter.com/6FgjyFxAn8 – 7:56 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Starting 5 on both sides

Mavs: Luka, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Porzingis, Powell

Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

first 5⃣ out vs. @Dallas Mavericks

〽️ @Tyus Jones

〽️ @Dillon Brooks

〽️ @Desmond Bane

〽️ @jarenjacksonjr

〽️ @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/qVELFJ82xx – 7:52 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Mavericks can’t shoot right now. They were 9-of-46 from 3 last night against the Nets and shot 34 percent on Sunday. Jason Kidd said ‘We’re all being tested right now to see if our spirit and our faith is strong enough to stay together and stay the course.’ – 7:48 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Luka will play tonight (he had been listed as questionable & then a game time decision). Mavs at Grizzlies coming up at 7p on BSSW. Only absences tonight are Sterling Brown (left foot) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons). – 7:45 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/e9ag1bVzpn – 7:41 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Luka Doncic (knee) will start tonight for Dallas against the Grizzlies. – 7:38 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis Powell, Bullock, Doncic.

MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Adams, Bane, Jones.

7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 7:33 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available to play in tonight’s game at Memphis. – 7:31 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

when mom says your favorite cousin can spend the night: pic.twitter.com/lX2bAuIiLZ – 7:26 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson out here for pregame work, but he’s out tonight due to back soreness — previously listed as doubtful. pic.twitter.com/A5Riujl65V – 7:20 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

901 rockstars 🎸

@Dillon Brooks | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/g1lWWcst4o – 7:16 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Grizzlies PG Ja Morant has entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said: “He’s feeling well and the thing else to note is that he’s fully vaccinated and recently got his booster not too long ago.” The Mavs play the Grizzlies tonight at 7. – 6:50 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

lady legends 🧡

@WNBA | @Desmond Bane | @cintronworld pic.twitter.com/BmYWf72BZm – 6:47 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Luka Doncic is warming up. They will decide if he plays around game time. pic.twitter.com/vdHsWn5Eb6 – 6:45 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

For those curious, Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play tonight for the Mavericks on the second night of a back to back. Luka Doncic (knee) is a game-time decision, coach Jason Kidd said. The Mavs are in Memphis against red-hot Grizzlies. – 6:45 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is a “game-time decision” tonight in Memphis.

Luka’s warming up on his left ankle right now. pic.twitter.com/gxmKQQKIKx – 6:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Steven Adams getting some PNR workout in before tonight’s game. Over his past 2 games, he’s averaging 14 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists pic.twitter.com/tuOz7NyXCY – 6:40 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Luka Doncic is going through his pregame work. He will be a game-time decision for ankle soreness, per Mavs HC Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/SQdA1PLpc9 – 6:36 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Luka Dončić is warming up and is a game-time decision tonight, per Coach Jason Kidd. – 6:34 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game in Memphis. – 6:33 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game in Memphis.

Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) will miss tonight’s game. – 6:32 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins couldn’t give much of an update on Ja Morant besides the fact that he is in health & safety protocols. Jenkins said Ja is doing well and they are following the league’s guidelines. – 6:26 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins gave an update on Ziaire Williams during pregame and said Ziaire’s sprained ankle was a mild sprain. Jenkins added that Ziaire was walking without pain today and hopefully he is back sooner rather than later. – 6:24 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

No one will ever forget @Zach Randolph vs. @Kendrick Perkins.

Z-Bo shares what really happened. #50ForDaCity

Full documentary: https://t.co/MFE0WbKCQb pic.twitter.com/qcbvHhuqmG – 5:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies will miss having @Ja Morant on the sideline with them tonight. Maybe Taylor Jenkins can pick up the vibes by coaching in a tech suit?

“Ja can (convince him),” Jaren Jackson said. “Taylor is just waiting for someone to ask him.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:33 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Luka Doncic is one of the biggest complainers in the NBA. But is Jason Kidd correct that it’s hurting the Mavs? I took a look at every single defensive possession Dallas has had in transition.

This is one of my favorite blogs I’ve written in awhile: bit.ly/3lKLDjG #MFFL – 3:26 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Luka Doncic reportedly showed up to training camp at 260 lbs. Reggie Miller called him out for “plodding up and down the court.”

Luka: “I know I’ve got to do better. I had a long summer… took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much.” basketballnews.com/stories/luka-d… – 3:25 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

“People haven’t seen me for 4 years. I barely played in Utah. Then I was in Memphis and they only get, like, one national TV game a year.”

Wrote about Grayson Allen—yes, THAT Grayson Allen—being an important part of the defending-champion Bucks

foxsports.com/stories/nba/gr… – 3:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last home game, Santi Aldama played 28 minutes and traveled 2.20 miles at an average of 4.41 MPH.

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/Mr4tldgAkN – 2:30 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Luka Doncic is questionable tonight with ankle soreness, per the Mavericks injury report. – 2:27 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s three worst games this season, per Game Score:

– 18 pts, 15 rebs, 7 asts vs. ORL (12.5 GmSc)

– 11 pts, 16 rebs, 8 asts vs. DAL (16.3 GmSc)

– 17 pts, 12 rebs, 15 asts vs. CHI (19.4 GmSc) pic.twitter.com/2JfAkaeW7P – 2:03 PM