Reports: Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis to Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is headed to the Washington Wizards on NBA trade deadline day. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards acquired one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round draft pick from the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, according to multiple reports.

Porzingis, 26, has never recaptured the promise he held with the New York Knicks in early 2018, when he was voted an All-Star shortly before tearing his left ACL. The Mavericks traded two first-round picks for Porzingis in January 2019 and signed him to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract six months later.

In his first season since the injury, the 7-foot-3 Porzingis tore his right meniscus during the 2020 playoffs. He managed to play all seven games in last season's first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, but he battled injuries to his right knee, lower back and left ankle throughout the 2020-21 campaign. He missed his last five games with the Mavericks this season with a sore right knee. You can see the pattern.

Porzingis will get another chance in Washington, where he will be paired with three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal next season. Beal underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist earlier this week.

