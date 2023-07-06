Dallas Mavericks trade for former Boston Celtics defensive stalwart

The Dallas Mavericks traded for former Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams in a three-team sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics.

As part of the trade the Mavs extended Williams with a four-year $53 million contract.

To acquire the 24-year-old forward, the Mavs traded Reggie Bullock and a 2030 first-round pick swap to the Spurs while the Celtics and the Mavs received two second-round picks each.

Williams averaged 8.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 39.5% from three-point range. Williams’ defense combined with his three-point shooting is exactly what the Mavs needed following last season.

The Mavs have spent the 2023 NBA offseason trying to improve a team that failed to make the playoffs a year removed from playing in the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavs’ first off-season move was re-signing Kyrie Irving to a three-year, $126 million contract. The Mavs then signed guards Seth Curry who had previously played with the Mavericks during the 2016-2017 season.

The Mavs also signed Dante Exum, the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA draft who had previously been playing overseas for FC Barcelona and Partizan Belgrade.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon also reports that the Mavs have shown interest in Portland Trailblazers forward Matisse Thybulle a two-time All-NBA defensive player who could function as their lockdown defender.