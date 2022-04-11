Mavericks star Luka Doncic leaves final regular season game early with calf strain

Luka Doncic went down at perhaps the worst possible time for the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic left their regular season finale win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night with what the team called a left calf strain, which will undoubtedly put the start to his postseason at risk.

Doncic, with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter of their 130-120 win at the American Airlines Center, started to drive through the lane before he kicked the ball out to the wing after meeting multiple Spurs players at the top of the key.

Though it didn’t look like too much happened to him in the lane, Doncic reached for his left leg right after taking a step following his pass.

Doncic walked off the court immediately and went straight to the locker room.

The team ruled him out quickly with a left calf strain. Doncic finished the night with 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after the game that he hadn't spoken with Doncic and was unsure how severe the injury is, but he hoped to know more on Monday.

“We’ll know more tomorrow, and we’ll go from there,” Kidd said, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. “Hopefully, it’s not too serious.”

While it depends on the grade of the calf strain, the average recovery from a calf strain this season is 16 days.

Re: Luka: There’s a lot of variability in calf strains. The calf is actually a muscle complex made up of multiple muscles. Severity & location will factor into resulting recovery. Average time lost for calf strains in the NBA this season was 16 days (median 17, minimum = 3 days) — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) April 11, 2022

The Mavericks finished with the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, and will open the playoffs against the Utah Jazz next weekend.