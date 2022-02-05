Mavericks-76ers game delayed 43 minutes after crooked rim forced backup basket

Boban Marjanovic certainly tried his best on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough.

Officials at the American Airlines Center had to replace the hoop completely just minutes into the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers after the rim was crooked.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key near the midway point of the first quarter on Friday night, but instantly started calling for help after the ball fell through the rim.

Luka knew something was wrong with the rim after this shot 😅 pic.twitter.com/w9BmAnYIGE — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 5, 2022

Despite his shot falling, Doncic could see that the rim was crooked.

So Marjanovic, who stands 7-foot-3, tried to bend the rim back into place — which he did with incredible ease. The Serbian barely had to jump.

But Marjanovic and officials who brought out a ladder couldn’t get the hoop fixed. In fact, they may have made it worse.

So they actually rolled the basket into the tunnel and brought out a backup.

.@luka7doncic giving game delay updates and Tik Tok advice on the @ESPNNBA broadcast 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8vGAsuBmXo — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 5, 2022

The new rim had its own issues, though, as it ended up being just a tad short.

Finally, after 43 minutes, officials had the backup rim set and the game resumed.