Dallas Mavericks kick Sacramento Kings’ behinds after putting up 45-point first quarter

The Kings came home from their longest road trip of the season and dug themselves a hole they couldn’t climb out of against a pivotal opponent Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

“Dallas came out and they hit us in the mouth to begin the game,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

The Mavericks, the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, just two games back of third-seeded Sacramento entering the night, outscored the Kings by 20 points in the opening quarter while hitting 64% of their shots. They held on to win, 122-114, despite being outscored 89-77 over the final three frames.

The Kings allowed the Mavericks to make seven 3-pointers en route to 45 first-quarter points, tying for the second-most points in an opening period in franchise history. Sacramento allowed 20 points in the paint and eight second-chance points.

“We just weren’t good at all on that (defensive) end of the court in the first,” Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said. “And I think that’s where we lost the game, in the first quarter. We won every other quarter. But just trying to play uphill for three-fourths of a game isn’t gonna get it done.”

Fox scored 17 of his 33 points in the fourth as the Kings fought back from a 24-point first-half deficit to make it a six-point game in the final minute, but they couldn’t make the plays down the stretch to complete the comeback. The loss dropped Sacramento’s record to 31-24 while Dallas improved to 31-26. The Mavericks are just one game back of the Kings with another game between the two teams set for Saturday night.

“They kicked my behind, they kicked the rest of the coaches’ behinds, and all the players’ behinds,” Brown said of his team’s defense in the first quarter, when the Kings were outscored 45-25. “It was game plan, back cuts, couldn’t keep the ball in front, didn’t box out, gave up offensive rebounds, got beat in transition. You name it, it happened to us.”

The Mavericks won wire-to-wire for the second straight game since acquiring guard Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Irving paced Dallas with 25 points and 10 assists while the Mavericks had seven players in double figures. The Mavericks outscored the Kings by 27 points on shots from beyond the arc.

The Kings were able to stay in the game offensively by getting to the free throw line 32 times, making 27, though they missed a handful down the stretch.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well and we still scored 114 points,” Brown said. “Our offense was not good at all.”

It was Dallas’ third consecutive win without MVP candidate Luka Doncic, who is dealing with a heel injury that has sidelined him since Feb. 2. His status is uncertain for Saturday’s rematch after reportedly being close to playing on Friday.

Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) found Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) in the first quarter during a game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

For Sacramento, Domantas Sabonis appeared to take a knee to his right leg in the first quarter that bothered him throughout the game. He fouled out with 1:25 remaining with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while the Kings were minus-15 during his 37 minutes on the floor. Kevin Huerter added 15 points, but the Kings’ bench was outscored 43-24.

Rookie Keegan Murray was the Kings’ lone bright spot from 3-point range, hitting four of his five attempts following two games in Houston when he hit 10 of 16. He finished with 16 points.

“I just try to stay consistent,” Murray said. “Eventually (shots) will fall. That’s what happens when you’re a shooter and get the reps that I do.”

Reserve guard Malik Monk appeared to suffer a right leg injury with a minute remaining in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly following a layup attempt over big man JaVale McGee. Monk walked off the court, but the team later announced he would not return due to a right ankle injury. He was undergoing further testing Friday.