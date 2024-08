Dallas Mavericks announce schedule for 2025 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks 2025 NBA schedule has been released and the team will open the season against French superstar Victor Wembayama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavs open the season at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Frost Bank Center , then return to Dallas for their home opener against Kevin Durant and the Phoneix Suns on Oct. 26.

Dallas will stay home often at the beginning of the season with seven of their first nine games at American Airlines Center, but it won’t be a cakewalk as five of those seven opponents playedin the postseason in 2024.

According to NBA website Tankathon.com, the Mavs have the 15th hardest schedule in the NBA.

The Mavs will play in a Christmas Day game this year against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

The Mavs will get their chance for revenge on the Boston Celtics for their NBA Finals loss in a marquee game on Jan. 25.

The entirety of the Mavs schedule is listed below.

OCTOBER

Thu. Oct. 24 vs. San Antonio at 6:30 on TNT

Sat. Oct. 26 @ Phoenix at 9:00

Mon. Oct. 28 vs. Utah at 7:30

Tue. Oct. 29 @ Minnesota at 6:30 on TNT

Thu. Oct. 31 vs. Houston at 7:30

NOVEMBER

Sun. Nov. 3 vs. Orlando at 6:30

Mon. Nov. 4 vs. Indiana at 8:45

Wed. Nov. 6 vs. Chicago at 7:30

Fri. Nov. 8 vs. Phoenix at 6:30 on ESPN

Sun. Nov. 10 @ Denver at 7:00

Tue. Nov. 12 @ Golden State at 9:00 on TNT

Thu. Nov. 14 @ Utah at 8:00 on NBA TV

Sat. Nov. 16 vs. San Antonio at 7:30 NBA on TV

Sun. Nov. 17 @ Oklahoma City at 6:00

Tue. Nov. 19 vs. New Orleans at 7:30

Fri. Nov. 22 @ Denver at 9:00 on ESPN

Sun. Nov. 24 @ Miami at 5:00

Mon. Nov. 25 @ Atlanta at 6:30 on NBA TV

Wed. Nov. 27 vs. New York at 6:30 on ESPN

Sat. Nov. 30 @ Utah at 8:30

DECEMBER

Sun. Dec. 1 @ Portland at 8:00

Tue. Dec. 3 vs. Memphis* at 7:30

Thu. Dec. 5 @ Washington at 6:00

Sat. Dec. 7 @ Toronto at 6:30

NBA Cup, Dec. 10-17

Thu. Dec. 19 vs. L.A. Clippers at 7:30

Sat. Dec. 21 vs. L.A. Clippers at 7:30

Mon. Dec. 23 vs. Portland at 7:30

Wed. Dec. 25 vs. Minnesota at 1:30 on ABC

Fri. Dec. 27 @ Phoenix at 8:00

Sat. Dec. 28 @ Portland at 9:00

Mon. Dec. 30 @ Sacramento at 9:00 on NBA TV

JANUARY

Wed. Jan. 1 @ Houston at 7:00

Fri. Jan. 3 vs. Cleveland at 7:30

Mon. Jan. 6 @ Memphis at 7:00

Tue. Jan. 7 vs. L.A. Lakers at 6:30 on TNT

Thu. Jan. 9 vs. Portland at 7:30

Sun. Jan. 12 vs. Denver at 2:00

Tue. Jan. 14 vs. Denver at 8:30 on TNT

Wed. Jan. 15 @ New Orleans at 7:00

Fri. Jan. 17 vs. Oklahoma City at 7:30

Mon. Jan. 20 @ Charlotte at 11:00 on NBA TV

Wed. Jan. 22 vs. Minnesota at 6:30 on ESPN

Thu. Jan. 23 @ Oklahoma City at 7:00

Sat. Jan. 25 vs. Boston at 4:30 on ABC

Mon. Jan. 27 vs. Washington at 7:30

Wed. Jan. 29 @ New Orleans at 7:00

Fri. Jan. 31 @ Detroit at 6:00

FEBRUARY

Sun. Feb. 2 @ Cleveland at 2:30

Tue. Feb. 4 @ Philadelphia at 6:30 on TNT

Thu. Feb. 6 @ Boston at 6:30 on TNT

Sat. Feb. 8 vs. Houston at 2:00

Mon. Feb. 10 vs. Sacramento at 7:30

Wed. Feb. 12 vs. Golden State at 8:30 on ESPN

Thu. Feb. 13 vs. Miami at 7:30

Fri. Feb. 21 vs. New Orleans at 8:30 on ESPN

Sun. Feb. 23 @ Golden State at 2:30 on ABC

Tue. Feb. 25 @ L.A. Lakers at 9:00 on TNT

Thu. Feb. 27 vs. Charlotte at 7:30

MARCH

Sat. Mar. 1 vs. Milwaukee at 7:30

Mon. Mar. 3 vs. Sacramento at 7:30

Wed. Mar. 5 @ Milwaukee at 8:30 on ESPN

Fri. Mar. 7 vs. Memphis at 6:30 on ESPN

Sun. Mar. 9 vs. Phoenix at 2:30 on ABC

Mon. Mar. 10 @ San Antonio at 7:30

Wed. Mar. 12 @ San Antonio at 7:00

Fri. Mar. 14 @ Houston at 7:00

Sun. Mar. 16 vs. Philadelphia at 12:00 on ABC

Wed. Mar. 19 @ Indiana at 6:00

Fri. Mar. 21 vs. Detroit at at 7:30

Mon. Mar. 24 @ Brooklyn at 6:30

Tue. Mar. 25 @ New York at 6:30 on TNT

Thu. Mar. 27 @ Orlando at 6:00 on NBA TV

Sat. Mar. 29 @ Chicago at 7:00

Mon. Mar. 31 vs. Brooklyn at 7:30

APRIL

Wed. Apr. 2 vs. Atlanta at 7:30

Fri. Apr. 4 @ L.A. Clippers at 9:30

Sat. Apr. 5 @ L.A. Clippers at 9:30 on NBA TV

Wed. Apr. 9 L.A. Lakers at 6:30 on ESPN

Fri. Apr. 11 vs. Toronto at 7:30

Sun. Apr. 13 @ Memphis at 2:30