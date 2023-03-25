Dallas man arrested for fatally shooting woman during argument, police say

A 62-year-old Dallas man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman Friday evening, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At about 6:10 p.m. Friday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Misty Meadow. A woman and male suspect, Richard David, were involved in an argument that escalated when the suspect shot the victim, according to the preliminary investigation.

The suspect then left the location.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the woman died at the scene.

David was later located and arrested by police.