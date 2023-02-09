Dallas man arrested, faces murder charge in shooting, police say

A Dallas man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting a man Thursday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police responded to the 5700 block of Duncanville Road, in southwest Dallas, regarding a shooting at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot and killed the victim, police said. Ramirez was arrested and taken to the Dallas County Jail. He faces a charge of murder.

Police have not commented on a motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and the victim’s identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.